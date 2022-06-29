This Bollywood song has a ‘connection’ to Tomb Raider. Funny viral video shows how

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The viral video showcasing a ‘connection’ between a Bollywood song and Tomb Raider was posted on Instagram.
Published on Jun 29, 2022 02:40 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are times when people want to listen to a particular song but its lyrics or tune decides to elude them. In such a situation, people usually take help of their friends or Google to identify the song that they want to hear. Something similar is showcased in this viral video posted on Instagram where a person wonders about a Bollywood song on ‘Tomb Raider.’ There is a chance that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

Musician Tenn Buick posted the video on his personal Instagram page. “Lol,” he wrote along with several hashtags. The video opens to show Buick playing the role of a friend who is asked by another, also played by him, about a song involving Lara Croft - main character in the video game, and later movie, series Tomb Raider. Can you guess the song they are talking about? Watch the video to know:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various interesting comments.

“Man legit ruins every song,” wrote an Instagram user along with a laughing out loud emoticons. “This guy has decided to ruin our childhood,” joked another. “Can't unhear it now ,” expressed a third. A few also showcased their disagreement. Just like this individual who wrote, “Doesn't sound like tomb raider at all.”

