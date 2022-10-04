This boy's Kesariya cover on santoor will soothe your ears. Watch

Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra became a massive hit within the first weekend of its release in September. But, even before its release, the film's song Kesariya generated a lot of buzz for its lyrics. Keeping the trend going, numerous musicians and creators produced their own well-received renditions of this song. Recently, a boy performed Kesariya on a chromatic santoor, adding to the collection of these covers. For the unversed, a chromatic santoor is a flat wooden box or frame that is used to beat stretched metal strings with little mallets or hammers made of wood called 'Mezrabs' or 'Trapezoids.' The santoor has been associated with Indian classical music for a very long time.

Even though playing santoor requires a lot of practice, Soham Sachin Jagtap has seemed to master this instrument. The musician often posts videos of himself covering different songs on this instrument. His latest cover of Kesariya has caught the attention of many people on the internet. In a video uploaded on his Instagram, you can see him seated with a chromatic santoor on his lap. With the help of this instrument, Jagtap masterfully covers the song Kesariya.

Take a look at Soham Sachin Jagtap playing Kesariya on chromatic santoor here:

Since he shared this video on Instagram, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The video also has more than 11,000 likes and several comments. Many netizens have appreciated his efforts. One user wrote, "App bahut talented ho (You are very talented). Another person commented, "Mind-blowing, extraordinary and fantastic, sir!" A third user mentioned, "I also want to learn this instrument. This is mind-blowing."

Many others have also called his tune 'soothing' and 'amazing'. Some others have commented using emojis. What do you think about this video?

