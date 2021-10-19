Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / This boy’s reaction to seeing a puppy is priceless. Watch sweet video
trending

This boy’s reaction to seeing a puppy is priceless. Watch sweet video

The highlight of the video is the expressions of the boy who starts to sob lightly after seeing the puppy.
This little boy's reaction to seeing a puppy will tug at your heartstrings. Screengrab
Published on Oct 19, 2021 02:26 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

A video recently shared on Twitter showcases a boy’s heart-melting reaction to seeing a puppy. Chances are, the video will tug at your heartstrings, and you may want to play it over and over again. You may also feel tempted to share the post with others.

“Little boy's reaction at being surprised with puppy is the most beautiful thing you'll see all week,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The caption also gives video credits to Parreiras10.

The clip opens to show a little boy walking with a blindfold on. After he removes the blindfold, the first thing he sees is the puppy wrapped in a towel. He then gently holds the pooch. The boy’s happiness knows no bounds, as he starts sobbing lightly. Clearly, he is overwhelmed. The highlight of the video is the expressions of the boy which reveal just how happy he is after getting a new furry friend.

Take a look at this heartwarming clip which may brighten up your day:

RELATED STORIES

 

The video was shared about a day ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 4.3 lakh times. It has also accumulated several wonderful reactions from netizens.

“So sweet, every little boy that wants a puppy should have one,” wrote one Twitter user. “That puppy is so confused now, but in a few years, that boy will be what he lives for. Blessed,” commented another. “Amazing how little children instinctively know that puppies will be loving companions. No greater pleasure than seeing such joy on a youngster’s face like that,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pup ‘knits’ sweater all summer so you can share it with him as winter is coming

Mumbai eatery sells huge 2 kg ‘Bahubali’ momo garnished with edible gold. Watch

Cop saves life of pregnant woman trying to get down from moving train. Watch

Mumbai Police’s band is back with musical rendition of another hit Hindi song
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP