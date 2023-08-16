This brain teaser might make your mind spin. Can you solve it?

Do you think you are a maths whiz? If yes, try solving this maths-related brain teaser that has been going viral on social media. This question was shared on Instagram by the page Mathequpaiz. (Also Read: ‘Find the house for sale’: Harsh Goenka shares brain teaser challenge)

Will you be able to solve this?(Instagram)

Instagram page, Mathquiz often shares several kinds of brain teasers that intrigue many people. In the latest challenge the page shared, the question reads, "Can you solve this? If 7=42, 6=30, 5=20, then what will be the value of the number 3?" They also gave four options to choose the answer from. The four options are 6,8,2, and 4.

Take a look at this math brain teaser here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has received several likes and comments. Many shared their answers in the comments section of the post. A lot of people unanimously said that the number six is the correct solution.

What do you think is the answer? Were you able to solve it?

