This cat and iguana’s snuggling session is totally aww-worthy. Watch

“That’s a win win scratuation,” joked a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 08:26 AM IST
The image shows the cat and the iguana.(Reddit)

Sometimes the Internet churns out videos that showcases unusual yet adorably friendly relations between animals of two completely different species. This Reddit video of a cat and an iguana is a perfect example of that category.

“Love this little rubbing,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shows a cat scratching its face against an iguana. The reptile on the other hand has its eyes closed and quietly sits in the same position as the cat continues to pet it.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 27, the clip has garnered over 42,000 upvotes and several reactions. People were amazed to see the friendship between a cat and an iguana. Many pointed out the cat was probably enjoying the iguana’s spiky skin for some back scratches.

“That’s a win win scratuation,” joked a Reddit user. “One is made of warm, the other made of scratch. Match made in heaven,” commented another.

“Iguana: I love it when you snuggle with me! Cat: Snuggle? You're nothing more than a mobile scratching post!” said a third while voicing the possible thoughts of both the beings.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

