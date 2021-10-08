This cat in gold-rimmed spectacles will leave you giggling. Watch

Cats indeed have many avatars, as can be seen in numerous videos which do the rounds on social media. However, this cat seen a video circulating online looks rather intellectual. There's a likelihood its look will leave you giggling. The clip was recently shared on Instagram and has since caught the fancy of many.

The share comprises two videos and an image, all featuring the cat working hard on a computer. Was it trying to complete all its WFH deadlines, we’re not sure. But it sure looks adorable.

The first video shows the cat sitting on someone’s lap. You can’t help not smile looking at the glasses the cat is wearing. The cat is seen looking curiously at the computer screen. Then all of a sudden, it takes a leap forward and pounces on the keyboard. The second video shows the cat staring at the computer screen on which a game is in session.

Take a look at this post which may tickle your funny bone:

The video, since being shared, has received over 24,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated a lot of interesting comments. Many Instagram users showered their love on the post by dropping emoticons of heart and fire.

What do you think of this video?

