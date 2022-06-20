This cat loves watching cartoons on TV. Watch adorable video

People who keep cats as pets know that they show peculiar behaviour that is quite adorable. It is generally assumed that older cats like to sleep a lot, however, a woman shared a video of what her cat likes to do the most. The video may make you go aww as it is so cute to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram account ellawatchestv_ on June 12. It has received more than 3.6 million views so far. “Adopts a senior cat thinking she’ll spend most of her time sleeping,” says a text insert on the video when it shows the woman. Then another text says, “Actually adopts a cat who demands to watch cartoons.” The cat named Ella loves to watch cartoons on TV and is seen watching Pingu, a cartoon show about a young penguin who lives with his family in Antarctica. The cat seems engrossed in watch the cartoon and it’s adorable to watch.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“She’s a little old lady who likes her soaps,” commented an Instagram user. “She watches Pingu omg,” wrote another. “Ella makes me happy, she is happiness and so precious,” said a third. Another individual commented, “What a sweet kitty. It makes me wonder if maybe the person who had her before was an elderly person or a person with health issues. Maybe they watched a lot of tv together.”

There are many videos on the account that show Ella watching cartoons on TV. The cat even waits outside the door of the woman every morning till she puts on cartoons as was seen in another video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this cat that loves watching cartoons?