This CEO’s post about ending work chats post 6 pm is getting tweeple’s thumbs up

At a time when so many people are working from home and juggling multiple things that need their attention, maintaining an ideal work-life balance is even more important. Amid this, a tweet by a CEO detailing how they have ended work-related chats after 6 pm and on holidays is getting a thumbs up from people on Twitter.

“At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm & holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of @discourse. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out & brain fried,” tweeted Nithin Kamath.

In another tweet, he added:

Since being posted on May 6, the share has collected over 3,800 likes. The tweet has resonated with many who shared their reactions through the comments section of the post.

What do you think about this?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON