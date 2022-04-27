Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This chef dog will leave you impressed with its cooking. Watch adorable video

This adorable dog loves to bake and cook different dishes for its human and its videos are really adorable to watch. 
The dog loves to bake and cook different dishes for its human. (cookingwithbadger/Instagram )
If you have a dog as a pet then you must be aware of all the things that your dog can do. Dogs are such good companions who keep their humans occupied and shower so much love and affection. However, this video of a dog will leave you pleasantly surprised with what it can do. Posted on Instagram, this video shows a dog that is a chef and it is seen baking muffins for its human and it is really adorable to watch.

The video was posted by the account cookingwithbadger on April 17 and it has got over 1.35 lakh views so far. The dog is seen wearing a cute little chef’s hat and an apron while it is making muffins. The dog bakes muffins and also pours a cup of coffee for its human.

“When your dad works from home and he’s constantly requesting afternoon snacks,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Omg day chef’s cap is so cute,” commented an Instagram user. “Just the fact that the dad is doing this is amazing. Protect him at all costs,” posted another. “I love that he’s sanitary and wears gloves,” commented a third.

The dog is named Badger and it is a Golden Retriever. The dog account posts videos of the dog cooking different dishes. It has over 8,000 followers on Instagram. It was born on July 25, 2021, according to its Instagram bio and lives in Lake Tahoe.

What do you think about this adorable chef dog?

