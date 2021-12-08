This chef uses some parathas to make a puff pastry pizza. Watch

Given a choice between parathas and pizza, a lot of food lovers might find themselves spoilt for choice. So, Shihan Chowdhury, a food blogger and chef of Bangladeshi origin, combined the two to make a savoury, mouth-watering dish.

The video opens to show him biting into the crunchy crust of the puff pastry that he reveals is also a pizza and claims it was “super easy to make.” Soon, viewers can see that he used packaged parathas instead of some regular pizza dough. He also uses turkey pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and some chilli peppers to add flavour to this dish. Then, he goes ahead and pops it into the oven with some egg wash brushed on it.

“Puff Pastry Pizza,” reads the caption that accompanies this recipe video for the same. The dish looks delectable and the added use for the parathas has been quite well received by the Internet.

Watch the food video right here:

Since being posted on November 18 this video has been a favourite for netizens and has gone viral enough to garner more than 9.5 lakh views and several comments from food lovers around the world.

“Gotta try this one,” commented an Instagram user. “The crunch,” pointed out another. “Love those parathas,” posted a third. “Keep it up king,” complimented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this alternative use for parathas?

