This crane has a 'crush' on her caretaker. Watch sweet video
trending

This crane has a ‘crush’ on her caretaker. Watch sweet video

Smithsonian's National Zoo took to Twitter to share the video of the crane and her caretaker.
The image shows the crane and its caretaker.(Twitter/@NationalZoo)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:02 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

There is no better way to make you day brighter than watching a sweet video involving an animal or a bird. If you agree to that statement, chances are this video involving a crane will leave you very happy and smiling too.

The video is shared on the official Twitter account of Smithsonian's National Zoo. The video shows a sweet moment of interaction between a white-naped crane named Walnut and her caretaker Chris Crowe. It also explains more about the feathery creature's ‘crush’

“A crane with a crush on her caretaker? The story of white-naped crane Walnut’s infatuation with her keeper, Chris Crowe, took flight at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. Their special bond helped Walnut to contribute 8 chicks to her species’ survival,” the zoo posted along with the video.

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 5,200 views and counting. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“Wonderful work, Chris!” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you so much Walnut and Chris,” posted another. “This is the sweetest thing. Although it's not good for wild animals to imprint on humans generally, this exception has been handled well. The more of these crane chicks the better,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

twitter
