This cricketer's selfie game has been on point since 2010. Can you guess who he is?

In keeping with the trend of Throwback Thursday, this cricketer shared some of his old pictures on Instagram.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 08:40 PM IST
The cricketer has posted not one, but several throwback photos on his Instagram Stories.

It’s Throwback Thursday today and that means social media is flooded with some wonderful pictures of people from days gone by. Such posts are always nice to look at and sometimes, even leave one guessing who the person is. In keeping with the trend of posting throwback pictures on this day of the week, a cricketer has shared some of his old pictures on Instagram. The question, however, is can you tell who he is?

The cricketer has posted not one, but several throwback photos on his Instagram Stories. Some of them also feature his brother who is a well known cricketer as well. Can you tell who we’re talking about?

He mentions his selfie game in these pictures… What do you think?

Can you identify the cricketer?

We’re sure by now you’ve guessed who we’re talking about. Of course, it is none other than Hardik Pandya.

Here are his pictures with his brother cricketer Krunal Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya in throwback pictures posted on Instagram Stories. (Instagram/@hardikpandya93)

He also shared a more recent picture in his stories. You can check out more photos posted by Hardik Pandya on his Instagram page.

What do you think about these throwback photos?

