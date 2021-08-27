Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This curious tiger cub’s adorable face is all you need to see today. Watch

“Such a cute baby! And such giant paws,” wrote a Facebook user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 02:32 PM IST
The image shows the little tiger cub.(Facebook/@Tulsa zoo)

A cat video a day keeps sadness away and this video by Tulsa Zoo shared on Facebook is bound to do the same to you. The video shows a baby big cat who is a new member of the zoo. The adorable video may make you say aww more than once.

The recording starts with the baby tiger named Dara looking curiously at the camera. As the video goes on, Dara continues to look at the camera inquisitively as her mother can be seen roaming behind while keeping a close look at her baby.

https://www.facebook.com/tulsazoo/videos/1946485548832358

Shared on August 23, the clip has garnered over 17,000 views and tons of reactions. While many couldn’t stop showering their love for the cute little cub, others requested for more videos of the new member of the zoo.

“Such a cute baby! And such giant paws,” wrote a Facebook user. “OMG I can't with all the cuteness in this video!!! Especially with that adorable little tongue sticking out!” commented another. “I can’t wait to see her. She is so cute,” said a third.

If little Dara has left you gushing, check out this adorable video that shows the first glimpse of Dara when she was born.

https://www.facebook.com/tulsazoo/posts/10151561101319996

What are your thoughts on this cute clip?

tiger cub
