Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This cute black squirrel playing with a ball will cheer you up. Watch

This cute black squirrel playing with a ball will cheer you up. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 10, 2022 08:32 PM IST

The video that shows a cute black squirrel playing with a ball was shared on Twitter.

A screengrab from a video shared on Twitter. It shows the squirrel playing with the blue-coloured ball. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)
ByArfa Javaid

Are you someone who often surfs the internet for cute animal videos? Do such clips act as a sure-shot mood booster for you? If you are nodding your head in yes, then here is a video that may fill your heart with happiness and curl up your lips in a smile.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user who uses the handle @buitengebieden. "Scrat finally found his nut," read the caption written alongside the video. The fun-filled video shows a cute black squirrel playing with a blue-coloured ball in the backyard. The video is such that it may make you say aww and might even prompt you to watch it on loop.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has raked up more than 9.2 lakh views. It has also accumulated over 37,800 likes and several comments.

"I love squirrels! I used to have one I took care of and hand fed everyday. She’d wait by the door every morning for breakfast. Her name was Frankie," shared an individual on Twitter. "I’ve never seen a black squirrel! It’s beautiful!" posted another. "Oh my goodness,I haven't seen a black squirrel in a long time. Plenty of gray ones but no black ones and only seen a white one once in my lifetime along with a few red ones," wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral viral video animal video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP