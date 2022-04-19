This cute kitten looks like a loaf of bread within seconds. Watch to know how

If you are an enthusiast for cat and kitten videos, then you are surely in the right place. The Internet rarely has a dearth of these cute kitten videos. And this video that has recently been shared on Reddit can serve as a good example for that. This video involves a cute kitten suddenly ‘transforming’ into a loaf of bread and is guaranteed to leave you with a smile on your face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a cute little ginger kitten sitting on top of a table. And true to any cute pet’s “If I fits, I sits” concept, the kitty also steps into a container that is right next to it. Within a few moments of this, viewers get to observe that the kitten fits right into this container that makes it look like it is just a loaf of bread and not an actual kitten.

This cat video that is equal parts adorable and hilarious was shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “How to become loaf.” This video was shared on the subReddit named r/cats. And there is a good chance that one single look at this cute cat video can definitely make your day, just like it has made several netizens’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Reddit around 21 hours ago. It has garnered several comments from people who love cats and kittens. It has also received more than 6,400 upvotes on it so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Reddit user hilariously asked, “Given the colour, does that make it gingerbread?” “ love how it instantly becomes sleepy hahaha,” observed another. A third Reddit user posted, “Proof that kitties are 99% liquid and 1% floof.”

What are your thoughts on this Reddit video that involves a cute kitten?