Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This dadi maa gives Alexa instructions in the sweetest way possible. Watch
trending

This dadi maa gives Alexa instructions in the sweetest way possible. Watch

“Dadi Maa and Alexa,” says the caption shared with the video on Instagram.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:33 PM IST
“This is how my grandmother speaks/commands to Alexa,” says a caption across the video on Instagram. (Instagram/@lifeneedsaholiday)

If you’re looking for something to brighten up your day and instantly put a smile on your face, look no further. This video posted on Instagram is possibly the sweetest thing you’ll watch today. The video features an adorable dadi maa giving Alexa some instructions. However, it’s the way she gives the command that’ll likely win your heart.

The video has been posted by Instagram user Neha Sharma. “This is how my grandmother speaks/commands to Alexa,” says a caption across the video. “Dadi Maa and Alexa,” she wrote as the caption. In the clip, the grandma can be seen asking Alexa to play a Ganpati Bhajan. 

Take a look at the delightful video below: 

RELATED STORIES

Shared on September 1, the video has collected over 50,000 likes and several wonderful comments. Netizens loved the little moment and shared various reactions.

“So adorable,” wrote an individual. “She's so sweet and beautiful,’ shared another. “My dadi is also same like this with Alexa,” added a third. 

What do you think about this video? Did it put a smile on your face? 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alexa app viral video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kitten stuck inside car engine gets help from cops. Here's how it was rescued

Man shares dad’s notes on how to book an Uber, viral tweet gets sweet reactions

Mama dog was feeding the puppies, so dad doggo brought her a treat. Watch

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw unleash their comical side in funny video. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP