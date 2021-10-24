This dog is likely to give you major weekend goals. Watch

Are you looking for inspiration on how to chill on a weekend? Then this video may just do the trick. The video was uploaded on the Instagram page ‘bobbythecorgi’. It shows a dog enjoying its weekend with cucumber slices on its eyes. Even though a short clip, there’s a chance you will play the video more than once.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My kind of weekend,” reads the caption shared alongside the video with several emoticons of sleeping face.

The video shows the dog sitting comfortably on a swing chair. With slices of cucumber on its eyes and a blanket covering its legs, this dog’s weekend getaway idea is likely to make you envious and catch your attention.

Take a look at the funny clip:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally shared on September 11 and recently re-posted on an Instagram page.

The original post, since then, has accumulated more than 4,000 likes. The share has also collected amazing reactions from netizens.

“Can I join you? Looks so relaxing,” wrote one Instagram user. “This is too much. We can’t handle the cuteness,” posted another with several heart emoticons. “What a pampered life!! You deserve it cutie!” commented a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON