This dog loves to study with its human, watch adorable video

Dogs are great companions who love to be a part of their humans’ lives in whatever capacity they can. And this video of a dog studying with its human is a case in point. Shared on Instagram, the clip is winning people’s hearts and may amaze you too. There are chances that you may end up watching the video more than once.

“Always work with a study buddy!” reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram with a laughing emoticon and several hashtags, including #labradorretriever #studybuddy.

The video opens to show a man behind the screen opening the door and entering a room. A text insert on the screen reads, “I came home and found my daughter and dog doing this....” As the video progresses, a woman and a dog can be seen sitting inside a room with their laptops on. The man inquires, “What you guys doing?” To which the woman replies that they have been studying. We are not revealing anything further so that you can enjoy the video completely.

Watch the adorable video here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has received more than 70,700 views and 7,300 likes. People have also flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“I have mine too he’s the best he knows about everything i study he will be a Dogtor in pharmacy soon,” posted an individual. “Magnus is brilliant and a great teacher,” commented another. “Cutest study buddy ever,” expressed a third.

The video has also received several comments from Instagram pages dedicated to dogs.

“Mangus with all his wisdom,” read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady. “If Magnus taught us the Pythagorean Theorem, we probably would’ve passed math,” joked another. “The best study buddy!” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video of a dog studying with its human?