This dog's love for pizza is too relatable to miss. Watch

Pizza is a dish that is loved worldwide. It can easily be found in almost at different eateries. Moreover, one can even make this dish at home. Now, a video that is going viral shows an adorable Beagle and his love for this dish.

Dog eats pizza at a dog cafe.(Instagram/@Doodle Beagle)

Doodle Beagle is an Instagram page documenting the adventures of an adorable doggo called Doddle. In a recent video shared on the page, you can see Doodle's love for pizza. As per the reel, he was introduced to a pizza when he was just three months old. However, since it can be unhealthy for dogs, the owners never gave him a bite. So for Doodle to taste this dish, his owners took him to a dog cafe, where he enjoyed a full pizza.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared on April 4. Since being posted, it has been liked more than one lakh times. The clip also has several comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, "A love story with a happy ending." A second person added, "Pizza is love." "I love the way he sits," shared a third. A fourth wrote, "Such a cutie!"

