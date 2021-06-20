Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown
trending

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

The clip goes on to show Maya the doggo doing some chores like cleaning up her toys, waking up her human in an adorable way and more.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Maya the doggo is undoubtedly one of the good girls on Instagram.(Twitter/@mayathepolarbear)

There is no doubt that all pets, regardless of their shape and size, are good boys and girls. But some videos on the Internet surface up time to time to prove that a few of them are indeed the ‘goodest’ ones. Case in point, this clip shared from the Instagram account of Maya the fluffy Samoyed. The video shows a few reasons why Maya deserves the good girl crown and most netizens totally agree.

The recording starts with Maya walking up to the camera as the text, “Things my dog does that make her a good girl,” appears on the screen. The clip goes on to show Maya doing some chores like cleaning up her toys, waking up her human in an adorable way and more.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 14, the clip has garnered over 1.9 lakh likes and many reactions. Netizens totally seconded the fact that Maya is indeed a good girl. Many couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable pooch’s good manners. Others simply cheered Maya for being so tidy and well-behaved with heart emojis.

“Wow can she come clean up my toys?” asked one of Maya’s canine friends. “The wake up call is the cutest,” wrote an Instagram user. “Maya the ultimate helping cloud,” commented another.

“I need a Maya for myself,” said a third.

What do you think of this good girl?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video instagram
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP