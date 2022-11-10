This elevated roller coaster ride will give you goosebumps. Watch

Thanks to the internet, we get to see a lot of adventures that people take up. From hiking mountains, and taking treks to going on rides that will make your heart beat fast, adventure seekers might not fear such things. And a recent video shows exactly that. In a video shared by Instagram user @allthebestviews, and originally created by user @attractionspot, you can see a roller coaster on a mountain. As per the Instagram page, it is the highest elevation mountain top roller coaster.

In the video that was shared, you can see the elevation of the roller coaster. As it goes up and drops, people start screaming. The. The coaster takes twists and turns.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 3.6 million times and had several likes and comments. One user in the Instagram comments wrote, "Incredible, it's so high at one point you see nothing but the blue sky." A second person said, "I've ridden it a dozen times this year, one of my faves, and the line is always short, so you can ride it over and over! Love it!" A third user added, "Had so much fun just watching it, not sure how it would be riding it though."

