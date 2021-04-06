Home / Trending / This fluffy and tiny animal is Twitter’s new love. Can you identify it?
This fluffy and tiny animal is Twitter’s new love. Can you identify it?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The image shows the fluffy tiny being shared by Oregon Zoo.(Twitter/@oregonzoo)

Some species of animals are so adorable that they can easily make one say aww. One such cute animal has recently made netizens its fan and for the right reasons. Shared on the Twitter account of Oregon Zoo, a picture of the animal is making netizens gush hard. We should warn you, the animal has already broken all cuteness barometers and may steal your heart too.

The post shows a little creature sitting amidst an open space surrounded by vegetation. The little one seems to be looking curiously around its surroundings.

Take a look at the post:

Did you get the name right? If not, then let us introduce you to the Columbia Basin pygmy rabbit, one of the smallest species of rabbits to exist. Shared on April 4, the post has amassed over 62,500 likes and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop expressing their eagerness to pet and cuddle the tiny rabbit. While some guessed the name of the animal, others simply shared heart emojis.

Are you also longing to pet this tiny rabbit?

