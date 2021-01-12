This galaxy cluster is almost 10 billion light years away from Earth. Here are some other fascinating facts about it

A retired NASA astronaut, Ron Garan, famously said, "Earth is a small town with many neighbourhoods in a very big universe". This sentiment is probably represented best by this post shared on NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram page. The image, which shows galaxy cluster IDCS J1426, helps put into perspective how truly expansive the universe is. Learning more about this galaxy cluster which weighs roughly as much as 500 trillion suns may leave you in awe.

Posted on Instagram on January 11, this picture is accompanied by a caption that describes what it depicts. It reads, "Located about 10 billion light years from Earth, galaxy cluster IDCS J1426 is so far away that the light detected from it is from when the Universe was roughly 25% of its current age. The most massive galaxy cluster detected at such an early age, it weighs roughly 500 trillion Suns".

Take a look at this fascinating, ancient cosmic system here:

If seeing that stunning snapshot left you gasping, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. The share currently has more than 22,300 likes and has also amassed many appreciative comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Wow".

Another individual wrote, "OMG! Beautiful". "Amazing! Wonderful! Excellent!" explained one Instagram user.

Somebody else proclaimed, "Well done, NASA. Thanks for sharing".

