This Instagram page is winning the people’s hearts with oddly satisfying videos

If you spend time on the Internet, you may be aware that one of the ways to calm yourself is by watching those #OddlySatisfying or ASMR videos. Be it tuning the pages of a book at one go or playing with kinetic sand, such videos often leave people mesmerized. And this Instagram page is winning the game with its interesting videos. The page even got a special mention from YouTube.

“Guess the color @mingtoo_art's ASMR game is harder than it looks!!” YouTube wrote while sharing a video on their official Instagram page.

Take a look at the video:

With over 16,000 likes, the share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Satisfying,” posted an Instagram user. A few others too reacted in the same way. “I love this video,” commented another. “Is it weird that I want eat this? It looks like some bubblegum,” joked a third.

Take a look at some other videos shared on the Instagram page that may wow you:

What are your thoughts on the videos?

