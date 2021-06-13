This is how a dad interacts with a dog he didn’t want. Cute video goes viral

In today’s edition of wholesome videos which you may end up watching on a loop, here’s a clip showcasing an interaction of a dad with a dog that he didn’t want previously. The video has won people over. There is a possibility that the sweet clip will end up winning your heart too.

The video is shared on the verified Twitter account of the dog named Sterling Newton. “Dog and the dad who didn't want one. Happy best friends’ day to me and my dad…who didn't want a dog but fell madly in love with me,” reads the caption shared with the clip. Do you think the caption is sweet? Wait till you read this reply on the same post made from the dog’s account. “He's a smitten kitten… I'm even the only one he'll put the air conditioning on for,” it reads.

Wondering what does the video shows? We won’t give away much, so watch and enjoy the clip:

With over 83,000 views, the clip has now left people saying “Aww,” repeatedly. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“The best of besties,” wrote an Instagram user. “Best friends forever,” shared another. “Classic dad case,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the wholesome video of the dog and its dad shared on Twitter?