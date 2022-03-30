Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This is how a doggo gets tricked into trimming its nails. Watch cute video

This video shows how a dog gets tricked into trimming its nails as it gets distracted by a toy with some food on it.
Screengrab from the video that shows a dog getting tricked into trimming its nails. (Jukin Media)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 02:16 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are someone who has pets or are familiar with their behaviour, be they cats or dogs, then this video might not come as any surprise to you. Many times, pets make a huge fuss and get scared or anxious when it comes to getting groomed. This can be any time that they are getting a bath or getting their nails trimmed and the like.

This video opens to show how a dog is sitting on top of a table as it gets its nails trimmed. But what is most interesting to note about this video is that the dog simply creates no ruckus and sits very calmly while this gets done. The only reason that its nails can be trimmed so smoothly is because it is being distracted with its toy that it keeps licking because of some food that has been put on it.

The location that this adorable dog video was recorded in, is somewhere in the state of Colorado in the United States of America. There is a chance that this video will make you say ‘aww’ and that too, repeatedly. There is an even bigger chance that the video of this adorable dog will put a smile on your face - quite effortlessly.

Watch the video right here:

What are your thoughts on this video that might help you with an idea as to how to trim your pet’s nails?

