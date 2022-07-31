This is how a Golden Retriever dog parties with doggo friends to beat the heat. Watch

Most of us love spending time in the pool with our friends and family, especially on a hot and humid day. It turns out that not only humans but dogs too love to party inside the pool. Case in point, this video of a Golden Retriever dog enjoying a pool party with his doggo friends. The video is adorable and may prompt you to plan a pool party with your friends.

The video was posted on an Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever dog named Kevin. "Kevin sure does love a pool party with friends. They keep Kevin and me active, especially when it's hot outside! How do you beat the heat while keeping your heart happy?" reads the caption accompanying the video.

The video opens with a text insert, "Kevin loves to have pool parties with his friends." It then shows a dog named Kevin wearing his pool party hat inside a car. As the video progresses, Kevin can be seen enjoying the pool party with his other Golden Retriever friends. We will not give away everything to let you enjoy the video completely.

Watch the adorably cute dog video below to know what happens next:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has accumulated over 71,500 views and has amassed more than 8,000 likes. The video post has also received varied comments.

"Pool parties are the best!" read a comment from a doggo page on Instagram. "Kevin, you are so lucky to have a swimming partner. How much fun you have. And what a good swimmer. I have the beach vacation. The tides have been high. Good for walking in the water, no swimming because it has been rough. Big surf. Have a wonderful weekend," shared another Insta page dedicated to a dog. "It is a wonderful way of keeping your heart happy. I wish we have special pools for pawfriends one day in my country," posted a third. "Looks like they had a BLAST," wrote a fourth.

"Kevy is my kind of partier!" commented an individual with several emoticons. "How do you keep their ears clean with all the swimming? Ours gets that yeast so bad from any water - any tips appreciated!" enquired another. "Kevin is so precious," expressed a third. "Kevin makes my day! Just watching his expressions is priceless," shared a fourth.