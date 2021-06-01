This is how Elon Musk’s brother used to help him to board school bus on time

Are you someone who finds it hard to be on time? Turns out, you’re not alone as Elon Musk used to find it very hard to be on time to catch his school bus. A tweet documenting how his brother Kimbal Musk helped him through this ordeal has now wowed people and even attracted a reply from the Tesla CEO himself. And, what Musk’s brother used to do may serve as a solution for you too.

A Twitter user shared a portion of an article, originally published by The Washington Post back in 2018. The snippet details how as kids Kimbal used to lie to his big brother about the time so the “future billionaire” could catch his school bus on time.

Hurry and go do your presentation, @elonmusk! Today is June 11th, 2021! pic.twitter.com/CBPOVij4sE — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) May 29, 2021

The post since being shared has received more than 13,000 likes and tons of comments. Elon Musk also reacted to the tweet. This is what he wrote:

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2021

Many could relate to the situation and shared their experiences:

It's exactly what i do for my girlfriend for literally every appointment. 🤣 Works like a charm, and the look on her face, when i tell her we are right on time and not too late, is priceless.. — funkfox (@funkfox2) May 30, 2021

We in our house as a whole was always in the habit of checking time on the big clock on the wall of the parlor and my younger brother was always in the habit of setting the time on the clock some minutes like 11mins ahead of real time — Pascal Betie (@BetiePascal) May 30, 2021

haha omg my family does this to me pic.twitter.com/Vt7lEImp9q — eleanor 🤍🕊 (@astrobuni) May 30, 2021

