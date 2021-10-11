Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / This is how jaguar Kumal ‘expresses’ his love for partner Kedera. Watch
trending

This is how jaguar Kumal ‘expresses’ his love for partner Kedera. Watch

“Kumal always makes sure that he lets Kedera know that he loves her,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
The image shows the jaguar couple Kumal and Kedera.(Instagram/@thebigcatsanctuaryuk)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:33 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video showcasing a sweet moment of interaction between two jaguars has left people saying aww. There is a chance that the clip will have the same effect on you too.

The Big Cat Sanctuary took to Instagram to share the video. It showcases a jaguar couple named Kumal and Kedera. “Kumal always makes sure that he lets Kedera know that he loves her. In the wild, jaguars are a solitary species but here at The Big Cat Sanctuary Kumal and Kedera are never too far apart from each other,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the sweet love-filled video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 27,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The video also prompted people to post different reactions.

“And isn’t she just loving it!” wrote an Instagram user. “Absolutely adorable couple,” shared another. “Beautiful bonding,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Artists imagine what Squid Game inspired alarm clock may look like. Watch

Dog ‘decides’ to help kid with his homework. Hilariously cute video shows how

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma posts clip showing amazing view of nature from flight

Kayaker spots deer swimming in Florida river. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP