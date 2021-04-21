This is how railway staff welcomed pointsman who saved a 6-year-old kid. Watch

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, you may have seen the video which showcases Railway pointsman Mayur Shelke saving a six-year-old boy by risking his own life.

A video of the incident shows Shelke running on the railway tracks to save the boy even with an approaching train a few feet away. Since the video went viral, Shelke earned words of appreciation from many, including Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Adani Group’s Chairman Gautam Adani, and actor R Madhavan.

Indian Railways also took to Twitter to share the video of the incident. While replying to their own tweet, they also posted another video showcasing how staff and DRM of Mumbai Division of Central Railway welcomed the ‘real life hero’ Mayur Shelke.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has gathered nearly 52,000 likes – and counting. It has also received tons of appreciative comments from people.

“It was really great. You need strong presence of mind to decide instantly and execute with a confidence. Hats off,” wrote a Twitter user. “What you have done is beyond any comparison. Excellent job. God bless you and your family,” shared another. “The simplest definition of a hero: Having that extraordinary courage to save someone you don't even know,” said a third.

Take a look at the posts shared by Piyush Goyal, Gautam Adani, and R Madhavan.

The ministry of railways has announced an award of ₹50,000 for Shelke, reports PTI.

What do you think of the video of staff and DRM of Mumbai Division of Central Railway welcoming Mayur Shelke?