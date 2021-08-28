This is how ‘secret agent’ doggo distracts human to steal her food. Watch

Are you looking for a dog video that will make you giggle? Are you in search of a clip that will almost instantly uplift your mood? Are you searching for a video that you may end up watching on loop? If your answers to the questions are yes, yes, and yes, then here is a video that may do the trick. The clip shows the sneaky and cute way in which ‘Secret Agent Doggolinus Floof (00CHIMKN)’ distracts a human to steal her food.

“Secret Agent Doggolinus Floof (00CHIMKN) employs expupert tactics by activating the distraction mode taught at secret pupper agent school. It was absobooply successful and the agent was able to get access to the delicious mission objective on the table,” reads the caption shared along with the adorable video that may make you chuckle.

Though it's not mentioned when or where the video was captured, it has now won people's hearts.

Take a look at the post:

The video, since being shared about a day ago, has gathered more than 1.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received several comments from netizens.

“Mission accomplished, back to the base agent, chimken awaits you there,” joked an Instagram user. “I can’t stop watching,” shared another along with laughing out loud emoticons. “Dis pupper is trained at da highest level,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

