Human devises ingenious hack to stop cat from eating grass, dog is surprised too. Watch

If you are someone who has had a cat or kitten as a pet or have seen these creatures around you, then you will likely have a reasonable idea about the kinds of behaviour they display. A lot of cats are known to eat grass without understanding that it will cause digestive problems later. And that is exactly the case with this cat whose video has been shared on Reddit and has been going viral ever since. There is a fair possibility that this video will make you laugh out loud.

The video opens to show a cat and a dog who both live in the same house - on a porch, looking out at the green grass. It is interesting to note at this point that it is this very grass that this cat keeps eating and falling sick. So, its human has taken it upon themselves to devise a way to keep it inside the porch and safe. They have attached a wooden spoon to the cat so that it traps it whenever the cat tries to sneak out through the bars in the railing.

The video was shared on the subReddit named r/cats. It has been hilariously captioned with, “Loves to be outside but eats grass until she pukes. Now she can’t leave the porch.” The video has left many people in splits, owing to the ingenious idea of letting the cat be free yet not letting it escape the porch in any way.

Watch the adorable video right here:

Since being posted just 13 hours ago on Reddit, the video that involves both a cat and a dog who gets quite surprised, has accumulated over 18,000 upvotes on it. The video has also prompted several people to comment on this ingenious catto hack.

“There’s something inherently hilarious about a cat wearing a spoon,” pointed out a Redditor. “And yet it’s quite a clever solution to keep your cat from slipping out. I’m going to keep this trick in mind, thanks,” wrote another. “You can just tell that the dog is loving every minute of watching it,” posted a third.

What are your views on this pet video that is similar parts cute and hilarious?