Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch
trending

This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch

Vikas Khanna took to Twitter to share the video of his dog.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 04:39 PM IST
The image shows Vikas Khanna with his dog names Plum.(Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)

If you’re a dog parent or someone who loves watching videos featuring the furry creatures, then you may know how much they love playing with their humans. At times, the dogs don’t shy away from expressing their wishes too. A video shared by chef Vikas Khanna involving his dog Plum, short for Plumeria Khanna, shows that situation perfectly. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you with a wide smile.

“OK. That’s it. I’m shutting down the computer. Time to celebrate the weekend,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the sweet clip:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 2,600 views – and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

“If you are busy, I can play with him… no problem at all. Seriously, I’m happy to puppy sit him this weekend or anytime this week,” wrote a Twitter user. “All I can see cutieee,” expressed another. “Cute,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video

Related Stories

trending

Vikas Khanna's tweet has tweeple saying, 'what goes around comes around'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 10:24 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle’ as summer treat, clip is too cute to handle

Smriti Irani shares video featuring Dilip Kumar, leaves netizens emotional

US cop delivers food after arresting delivery driver during traffic stop. Watch

Two-year-old’s reaction on seeing the ocean for the first time is priceless
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP