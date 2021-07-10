This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch

If you’re a dog parent or someone who loves watching videos featuring the furry creatures, then you may know how much they love playing with their humans. At times, the dogs don’t shy away from expressing their wishes too. A video shared by chef Vikas Khanna involving his dog Plum, short for Plumeria Khanna, shows that situation perfectly. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you with a wide smile.

“OK. That’s it. I’m shutting down the computer. Time to celebrate the weekend,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the sweet clip:

OK. That's it.

I'm shutting down the computer.

Time to celebrate the weekend. 😂🐾❤️ pic.twitter.com/6JBYgbU1Xc — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 10, 2021

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 2,600 views – and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

“If you are busy, I can play with him… no problem at all. Seriously, I’m happy to puppy sit him this weekend or anytime this week,” wrote a Twitter user. “All I can see cutieee,” expressed another. “Cute,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

