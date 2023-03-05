Home / Trending / ‘This is what freedom looks like’: IFS officer shares clip of animals and birds being released into the wild

'This is what freedom looks like': IFS officer shares clip of animals and birds being released into the wild

Published on Mar 05, 2023 01:32 PM IST

The viral video that captures animals and birds being released into the wild was posted on Twitter.

The image shows a good samaritan releasing an animal into its original habitat. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
The image shows a good samaritan releasing an animal into its original habitat. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
ByArfa Javaid

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter to share a video that will put a wide smile on your face. The video posted by the IFS officer captures animals and birds being released into the wild by a few kind-hearted people. The video is bound to tug at your heartstrings and might even prompt you to watch it over and over again.

“This is how freedom looks like,” wrote IFS officer Parveen Kaswan while sharing a video on Twitter. The viral video shows wild animals and birds being released back into their original habitat by benevolent people.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted on March 4. It has since accumulated over 1.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also gathered several comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“The most wholesome watch in a long time. Especially Coco and Jane,” posted an individual. “Heart full of love,” shared another. A third added, “So heart touching!! Thank you for sharing….” A fourth wrote, “Absolutely love this. Thank you for sharing.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

viral video
