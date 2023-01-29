This isn’t Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Koi Mil Gaya. Viral video of SRK’s lookalike wows people

Have you ever seen those videos that make you do a double take? This clip shared on Instagram perfectly fits in that category. This video shows two people dancing to the song Koi Mil Gaya. What is interesting about the clip is that one of them has an uncanny resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan.

Instagram user Pinkie Jain shared the video with the name of the song as caption. The video shows her dancing with SRK’s lookalike Ibrahim Qadri. He has his own Instagram page too that is filled with videos showing him recreating different scenes, dances, and dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan movies.

Take a look at the video posted:

The video was shared earlier this month. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 23 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has received several likes and comments. Many posted how at first they thought that the video actually showed Shah Rukh Khan.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Are mujhe lga sach me Shah Rukh hai yar. Wow [I thought it was really Shah Rukh],” wrote an Instagram user. “Kis kis ne ye video 2 baar dekhi? [Who watched this video twice?],” asked another. “I was just thinking who is that actress with SRK. At the end, pata chala ki woh SRK hi nhi hai [At the end, I realised he is not SRK] ,” expressed a third. “Full carbon copy of #SRK,” commented a fourth.

Koi Mil Gaya is a song from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the song is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.