This Jaipur eatery serves Mirinda gol gappa, netizens just can't take it. Watch

Be it the Oreo pakodas that the Internet simply couldn't stop talking about, or the brownie paan - this year has been full of such bizarre food combos that one just could not miss. These sensational and often confusing riot of flavours left both food bloggers and viewers in a mix but never let there be a dearth of content. The latest addition to that list are these Mirinda gol gappas.

The video opens to show a vendor shaking a bottle of Mirinda with all his might. He then transfers it into a large container where the ‘paani’ or flavoured water of the gol gappa should go. Next, viewers can see that a man is seen eating a gol gappa with Mirinda in it - instead of the traditionally flavoured sweet or spicy water.

In the caption, the poster clarified that the dish was actually quite tasty but the cold drink had ended up making it a bit too sweet for his taste. The video was posted by Chatore Broothers, a food blogging page on Instagram. It was shot at an eatery called Golgappa Affair in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Watch it for yourself right here:

Since being posted on December 1, this video has received more than 4.2 million views and several reactions from people on the social networking app. Many took to the comments section with surprised emojis, puke emojis and several other takes to show their dissatisfaction over the combo.

What are your thoughts on this bizarre food combo?

