This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Some videos on the Internet are enough to make one completely surprised and this clip of a well-built kangaroo fits that description. Shared on Instagram by Jay Brewer, the recording shows a kangaroo. If you’re wondering what is so special about that, wait till you see the clip.

The recording starts with Brewer holding the kangaroo that appears to be extremely well-built and ripped just like a human who regularly goes to the gym. “The kangaroos in Texas seem to be even bigger than the ones in Australia,” reads the caption shared alongside the recording.

Check out the video:

Shared on May 27, the clip has garnered over 3.4 lakh likes and several reactions. The kangaroo’s physique left netizens amazed and that was evident from the comments section. While many hilariously enquired about the gym the kangaroos goes to work out, others expressed how large the animal is.

“He made me wanna do some push-ups,” wrote an Instagram user. “Can I know where kangaroo jack works out?” commented another. “This kangaroo can release a fitness and nutrition plan and I will buy it today,” declared a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

