This 'Louis Vuitton' bag is so small that you will need a microscope to see it

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 16, 2023 05:17 PM IST

US artist collective MSCHF created a bag so small that you would need a microscope to see it. Take a look at the bag inside.

If you think your handbag is small, well, let us introduce you to a bag that is smaller than a grain of rice. Yes, you read that right. Recently, US artist collective MSCHF came up with a unique bag that is so small that you will need a microscope to view it.

This 'Louis Vuitton' bag is smaller than a grain of rice.

This tiny green colored bag has the logo of ‘Louis Vuitton’ on it. MSCHF wrote on Instagram, “Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you'll need a microscope to see it. There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization. As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier.”

Take a look at the this ‘Louis Vuitton’ bag below:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 73,000 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions to this microscopic bag here:

An individual wrote, “It’s a handbag for ants." A second added, "No way." A third posted, "Man this is wild." What do you think about this?

