This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch

If you’re someone who loves watching videos of big cats like tigers, lions and leopards and secretly wish to pet them someday, then this video by Shalom Wildlife sanctuary in Wisconsin, US will increase that desire a bit more. The clip posted on Facebook shows the sanctuary’s resident white tiger, Ginger. The majestic animal may leave you wowed.

The recording shows Ginger sitting atop a rock. Throughout the video, the beautiful big cat grooms herself in a regal way. “Still our pretty girl,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 27, the clip has garnered over 3.2 lakh reactions more than 23,000 shares. While some were mesmerised by the tiger's beauty, others shared GIFs sharing their liking for the video. Many couldn't stop pointing out how beautiful Ginger looked.

“What a beauty she is, absolutely gorgeous. I love the big cats,” wrote a Facebook user. “Stunning creature she is! Pure delight to see!” commented another.

“Ginger is so pretty!!! I want to pet her so bad,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this share?