This man’s reason to be happy can brighten your day. Watch

If you’ve just sat down for work with a steaming cup of coffee yet double-checking the days left for the weekend to start, then this Instagram video is definitely for you. Shared on a page named ‘Are You Happy?’, the video features and elderly man giving his reason to be happy in life that day.

The recording starts with an individual approaching an elderly man walking by the sidewalk. He asks the man a simple question, ‘Are you happy?’. To which the man replies, ‘Yes, because I’m alive’.

The simple yet deep message in the man’s answer has already struck a chord among netizens and may do the same to you too. “You’re alive. I think it’s important to remind ourselves of that fact every day. I know it’s easy to get lost in to-do lists, 5 year plans and selling the house. But all of those plans and goals will only put you right back to where you are right now: living and breathing in the present moment,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 18, the clip has garnered over 23,500 views and still counting. People found the clip to be extremely inspirational and heartwarming. While many expressed how those few words were enough to make them teary-eyed, others pointed out that the man’s reason to be happy is something that all humans need to abide by.

“People should hear his story... such a brave, gentle man,” said an Instagram user. “We are alive, yet we often take it for granted,” commented another. “This brought me to tears! So simple, so authentic and beautiful!” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

