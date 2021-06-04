This mum’s trick to stop kids from hitting each other impresses many

Parenting isn’t easy and sometimes, hearing another parent’s approach to a situation can help. That’s probably why this mother’s trick to get her kids to stop hitting each other has collected so many likes. What’s more, the share has comments from other parents and babysitters who’ve shared some of the hilarious yet genius tricks they’ve used and it makes for an interesting read.

Writer Diksha Basu posted the tweet in which she mentioned what she told her kids so they would get distracted and stop hitting each other.

“Told my kids they were allowed to hit each other once per day so they should really think it through and not waste their one hit and now they’re calmly discussing when might be the best time to hit each other (but the actual hitting has stopped, I’m a genius),” she tweeted. Her post, since being shared on June 2, has collected over 36,000 likes and more than 2,600 retweets.

Check out her tweet below:

Along with all the likes and retweets, the share has collected various reactions. While many have praised the trick, others have shared similar hacks they use in their households.

Some were not convinced this trick would work.

What do you think of this?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON