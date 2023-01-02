Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This negative space art prompted Anand Mahindra to make 'new resolutions' in 2023

trending
Published on Jan 02, 2023 05:44 PM IST

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to quote a post that inspired him to make ‘new resolutions’ in 2023.

Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter handle to share his new year's resolutions and the post that inspired them. (HT photo)
ByArfa Javaid

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share that he ‘don’t usually make’ resolutions on the new year, but a particular post inspired him to do so. The post quoted by Mahindra is an art video with the caption, “Negative space, in art, is the empty space around and between the subject(s) of an image.” In it, one can see a woman utilizing negative space to draw a man and a woman holding umbrellas. And Anand Mahindra intends to use these ‘negative spaces’ in his life to create more ‘positive internal spaces’ this year.

“Don’t usually make new resolutions but this post did inspire one. The New Year will naturally have ups & downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience & empathy for others,” wrote Anand Mahindra while quoting a tweet.

Take a look at the tweets below:

The tweet, since being shared a day ago, has collected more than 2.6 lakh views and close to 3,000 likes. The share has also prompted many to post various comments.

Take a look at what people posted in the comments:

“Well said. One needs to look at colour, edges, to see negative space. I honestly think my greatest influence is from Cubism - idea of a multi-faceted, multi-perspective way of looking at things. You have to honor failure, because it is just a negative space around success,” posted an individual. “Think it this way, it’s not about negative and positive space, but contrast and that’s what matters, be it life or art or nature, contrast is the germination to newer things…,” shared another. “Replace the less with more,” commented a third.

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

