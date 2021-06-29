Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

On Instagram, Netflix India posted a picture of Friends and asked netizens a simple question.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Netflix India shared this Friends related post on Instagram.

Are you a fan of Friends? Do you believe Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe will always be there for you? Do you find excuses to re-watch this sitcom over and over again? Well, if you answered yes to all these questions, this post shared by Netflix India is perfect for you.

On Instagram, Netflix India posted a picture of the six friends and asked netizens a simple question. “They'll always be there for us,” says the caption. “Tell us you're a fan of Friends without telling us you're a fan of Friends,” the caption says further.

The share has since been collecting some wonderful answers from netizens. Chances are, these replies will make you want to add a few of your own and prompt you to binge-watch the show once more.

Check out the post shared by Netflix India:

Within two hours of being shared, the post has collected over two lakh likes and several delightful replies

“Hey Netflix, how you doin' ?” posted an Instagram user. “I wish I could, but I don't want to,” wrote another. “Could it Be more emotional,” added a third.

“They don't know we know they know we know,” posted an individual, not unlike many others. “I am really not good at giving advice can I entertain you with a sarcastic comment,” wrote another.

Well, how would you answer this question?

friends tv show netflix
