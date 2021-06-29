Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way

The latest Alphabet meme trend is making netizens laugh out loud.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:29 PM IST
The latest meme trend has flooded Twitter and may leave you giggling as well.(Twitter/@Shivansh_here)

Netizens are not among those who sit idle when there is a possibility of kick-starting a new trend, especially with memes. Now, the latest meme-trend that is flooding Twitter may teach you alphabets in a hilarious way and leave you laughing out loud while relating to the memes.

The trend is quite easy yet amusing. One just needs to take an alphabet, pair it up with some funny dialogue or simply make it relatable with a character from a Bollywood web series or movie. Here are some of the best results of this trend:

When the expected third wave makes you cancel your travel plans

All SRK fans raise your hand!

The living Google search engine from The Family Man 2

A hilarious example of the Alphabet meme trend on Twitter.

Share this right now if your Goa plans were cancelled for the tenth time

A relatable meme from the latest trend on Twitter.

The good old college days

Another amusing meme from the Twitter trend,

Rap God ft. Bollywood

Sorry dad

One of the hilarious memes of the latest Twitter trend

The epitome of truthfulness

Did you relate to any of these memes?

twitter trend
