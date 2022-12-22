This new mom’s tips to handle a crying baby on a plane has netizens approval

Travelling with a baby isn’t easy. It requires careful planning by parents - reaching the airport or station well in advance, keeping a track of their feeding time and ensuring the baby’s comfort and safety. Babies can often get uncomfortable on flights and new parents can find it difficult to comfort the crying baby during their travel. So this new mom and travel influencer shared tips that parents can keep in mind while travelling with their tiny humans. Her simple tips have resonated with many.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Listen up Moms & Dads!! Next time your baby cries on the plane - this is what you do to handle it better,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video. The clip has been shared by Anindita Chatterjee, who describes herself as a “Globetrotting Mum”. A new mum herself, she has shared two tips for parents to keep in mind in a similar situation.

Her first advice is for parents to remain calm themselves. “Don't get flustered! Stay calm. Only when you are calm can you calm the baby,” reads her first tip. Her second tip is on how to manage the reactions one gets from fellow travellers. The suggestion has a sweet and funny reminder that will likely leave you smiling.

Watch the video to see the tips on handling a crying baby on a flight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on December 12, the video has received more than 6,000 likes along with many appreciative comments. “I needed to hear this,” posted an individual. “Tip two is super. keep smiling,” wrote another. “Second point is pure gold,” added a third. “I hate it when people come to you and say can you please make her quiet, it’s your baby you should know how to,” shared an Instagram user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}