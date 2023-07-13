This optical illusion art will make you question reality

Optical illusions are captivating images or videos that have the ability to deceive our eyes and minds, and create unusual visual experiences. From making static images appear in motion to pictures challenging people to find hidden messages or elusive animals, the videos and images featuring optical illusions are myriad. Among these endless visuals, an optical illusion is leaving people wide-eyed and open-mouthed. It features an optical illusion art created by a woman.

Optical Illusion art created by an artist.

The optical illusion art was posted on the Instagram page named Punam Art Academy. It opens to show a woman drawing several lines with the help of a scale near the stairs of a house. As the video progresses, she fills in the lines with the help of white and pink chalk. She then gives her art a 3D effect. Towards the end, two girls come out of the house and jump to the next ‘stair’, believing the illusion to be true.

Take a look at the optical illusion art below that will blow your mind:

Amazing, isn’t it? While many in the comments section echoed similar thoughts. Others found it real, while a few praised the woman’s creativity. The video capturing the optical illusion went viral on Instagram with over 18.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated a plethora of likes and comments from netizens.

Check out how people reacted to the woman’s optical illusion art:

“It’s looking real,” commented an Instagram user. Another added, “This is called talent.” “Drawing aisi banao ki 4 log girey doorstep pe (make a drawing in such a way that 4 people fall on the doorstep),” joked a third. A fourth shared, “Creative.” “This is so good,” praised a fifth. A sixth joined, “Omg!” What do you think about the optical illusion art created by the woman?

