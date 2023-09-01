This optical illusion involving 3 people will leave you bewildered

A picture posted on Reddit has left people baffled and will have the same effect on you. This unassuming picture showing three people gets more and more confusing as you keep looking at it. Can you understand what is exactly going on in this optical illusion picture?

Can you understand what is happening in this optical illusion picture? (Reddit/@danruse)

“Confusing everything,” reads the caption posted along with the picture on Reddit. The image shows three people standing in front of what appears to be shelves at a store. However, it is the way they are standing and hugging each other which makes the image extremely confusing. You may find it hard to decipher what is happening in the pic.

Take a look at this optical illusion picture:

The post was shared four days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 12,000 upvotes, and counting. The post has also received tons of comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this optical illusion?

“I really need someone to draw on the pic to show me how this works. Right now, it looks like an AI image,” posted a Reddit user. “I can’t even wrap my head around that,” joined another. “Even after figuring it out, I am still amazed how out of proportion everyone's body is looking in this pic!” added a third.

“Look at the right hip of the boy. You’ll see that the shirt changes from white to grey. It makes so much more sense then,” suggested a fourth. “The key is to zoom in and follow the left side of the white shirt. It's lined up remarkably well, but you'll see a line where it turns grey, and you can then differentiate the three bodies,” wrote a fifth.

