Optical Illusion: Can you locate the sneaky second dog in this pic?

Have you seen the latest optical illusion gaining traction online? It’s been giving people a tough time trying to spot the hidden dog in the picture. But here’s a twist. There is not just one but two dogs in the picture! While one is relatively easy to spot, the other is cleverly hidden in plain sight. Are you up for the challenge? Optical Illusion: Can you see the second dog in this picture?(Reddit/@imafossil)

“There are two dogs in this picture,” wrote Reddit user ‘imafossil’ while sharing a picture on the Reddit community ‘Accidental Camouflage’. The picture depicts a backyard with a basketball goal. The task is to unveil the concealed canine blending seamlessly within the picture’s context. Can you spot the second dog in this picture? Your time starts now...

Take a look at this optical illusion featuring dogs here:

Since being shared two days ago on Reddit, the picture has accumulated close to 100 upvotes. It has also collected a plethora of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this optical illusion:

“Aaa where is it? I legit can’t find it. Haha,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Is it a small dog at the bottom of the power pole?” To this, the original poster replied, “Close! It’s right above the janky basketball goal.”

“The dog in the front is smiling like they’re in on the joke,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “I refuse to believe it.”

“Is that thing laying right in the middle of the yard?” enquired a fifth.

Were you able to spot the second dog in this optical illusion?

