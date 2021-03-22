Home / Trending / This Pokeball chocolate bomb has a surprise in it, may make you crave for one
trending

This Pokeball chocolate bomb has a surprise in it, may make you crave for one

If you’re a Pokemon fan you may find yourself saying ‘aww’ instantly.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:49 AM IST
The video has been shared on Instagram by Amy’s Kitchen.

If you spend a decent amount of time on social media, then you’ve probably come across videos of chocolate bombs with different kinds of surprises inside. This Instagram video featuring a chocolate bomb in the shape of a Pokeball is a delicious addition to that category. We bet you will crave for one after watching this clip.

Shared by Amy’s Kitchen, the video shows a chocolate bomb looking exactly like a Pokeball. As the video goes on, the ball is dropped in a mug filled with milk. The ball slowly starts to dissolve and reveals two adorable Jigglypuffs inside. If you’re a Pokemon fan you may find yourself saying ‘aww’ instantly. Even if you’re not, the cute yet delicious video will definitely make you crave some of it.

Take a look at the video:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Onions as nail art? Quirky creation baffles netizens. What do you think?

Puppy love: Dia Mirza’s video with a sleepy pooch is too cute to miss

Absolutely cute video showcasing squirrels will live rent free on your mind

Video shows pets lending a helping paw to their buddies. ‘Aww’s guaranteed

Shared on March 18, the clip has garnered over 31,000 likes and several reactions. People were amazed at the innovative chocolate bomb and appreciated the Pokemon themed surprise included inside. Some also expressed how they were eager to try out the item.

“Oh my god! I love Jigglypuff,” gushed an Instagram user. “This is soo cute! I’m dying to try it out,” commented another. “Lil marshmallow Jigglypuffs,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pokemon
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP