This Pokeball chocolate bomb has a surprise in it, may make you crave for one

If you spend a decent amount of time on social media, then you’ve probably come across videos of chocolate bombs with different kinds of surprises inside. This Instagram video featuring a chocolate bomb in the shape of a Pokeball is a delicious addition to that category. We bet you will crave for one after watching this clip.

Shared by Amy’s Kitchen, the video shows a chocolate bomb looking exactly like a Pokeball. As the video goes on, the ball is dropped in a mug filled with milk. The ball slowly starts to dissolve and reveals two adorable Jigglypuffs inside. If you’re a Pokemon fan you may find yourself saying ‘aww’ instantly. Even if you’re not, the cute yet delicious video will definitely make you crave some of it.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on March 18, the clip has garnered over 31,000 likes and several reactions. People were amazed at the innovative chocolate bomb and appreciated the Pokemon themed surprise included inside. Some also expressed how they were eager to try out the item.

“Oh my god! I love Jigglypuff,” gushed an Instagram user. “This is soo cute! I’m dying to try it out,” commented another. “Lil marshmallow Jigglypuffs,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON